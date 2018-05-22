Williams Aquatic Center receives new TV

Jeana Stevenson, Tom Hooker, Michelle Walker and Cathy Bates display a TV purchased by the Friends of the Williams Aquatic Center for the Williams Aquatic Center. The TV will be used for aerobics instruction and other swimming activities. The first free swim is May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free swim is sponsored by the Friends of the Williams Aquatic Center.
