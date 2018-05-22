Williams 911: week of May 23

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to private property accident at a local hotel;
• Officers took a report of identity theft for another out-of-state agency and turned it over to them;
• Officers responded to a juvenile issue on Homestead Road – issue was handled on the scene;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard – subject was gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person looking into cars on Taber Street and Route 66 – subject was gone upon arrival;
• Officers took a report of a possible crime against children on Fulton Avenue – issue was referred for investigation;
• Officers responded to an assault at Love’s, suspect fled under investigation;
• Officers responded to a private property accident and altercation at Love’s – altercation was verbal only, parties were separated and a report was taken;
• Officers took a harassment report on Route 66;
• Officers took in found property at KOA;
• Officers responded to subjects fighting on I-40, nothing was found upon arrival;
• Officers assisted with Run for the Wall;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers responded to a man brandishing a gun at another customer at Carl’s Jr., victim declined to prosecute;
• Officers responded to a reckless driver on Route 66, car wasn’t located;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Rogers Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line on 9th Street;
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;
• Officers took a report of suspicious activity at a local hotel;
• Officers assisted DPS with search of a vehicle on I-40, drug arrest was made;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to a suicide attempt behind local a hotel, woman was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;
• Officers conducted a welfare check on 9th Street;
• Officers responded to a transient camping near Echo Canyon, subject was gone upon arrival;
• Officers took a report of credit card fraud;
• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel, parties were separated;
• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Railroad Avenue and 7th Street;
• Officers arrested a man for driving on a suspended license on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to a private property accident at Safeway;
• Officers took a report of shoplifting on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to a fight on 1st Street and Route 66, intoxicated subjects were given a ride to their hotel rooms;
• Officers assisted with cruise of loop for car show;
• Officers issued citations and gave out 25 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.