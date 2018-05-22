Williams 911: week of May 23

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to private property accident at a local hotel;

• Officers took a report of identity theft for another out-of-state agency and turned it over to them;

• Officers responded to a juvenile issue on Homestead Road – issue was handled on the scene;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard – subject was gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person looking into cars on Taber Street and Route 66 – subject was gone upon arrival;

• Officers took a report of a possible crime against children on Fulton Avenue – issue was referred for investigation;

• Officers responded to an assault at Love’s, suspect fled under investigation;

• Officers responded to a private property accident and altercation at Love’s – altercation was verbal only, parties were separated and a report was taken;

• Officers took a harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property at KOA;

• Officers responded to subjects fighting on I-40, nothing was found upon arrival;

• Officers assisted with Run for the Wall;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to a man brandishing a gun at another customer at Carl’s Jr., victim declined to prosecute;

• Officers responded to a reckless driver on Route 66, car wasn’t located;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Rogers Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on 9th Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers took a report of suspicious activity at a local hotel;

• Officers assisted DPS with search of a vehicle on I-40, drug arrest was made;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to a suicide attempt behind local a hotel, woman was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;

• Officers conducted a welfare check on 9th Street;

• Officers responded to a transient camping near Echo Canyon, subject was gone upon arrival;

• Officers took a report of credit card fraud;

• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel, parties were separated;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Railroad Avenue and 7th Street;

• Officers arrested a man for driving on a suspended license on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to a private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers took a report of shoplifting on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to a fight on 1st Street and Route 66, intoxicated subjects were given a ride to their hotel rooms;

• Officers assisted with cruise of loop for car show;

• Officers issued citations and gave out 25 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.