Region in brief: May 23

Jobless rate is lowest since 2000
ARIZONA — Arizona’s jobless rate is at 4.9 percent just two-tenths of a point above where it was last summer. The national unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent, the lowest since 2000.
DPS and firefighters battle small I-40 fire
FLAGSTAFF — Two state troopers and an off-duty hotshot member battled a small fire May 20 in the median of I-40 until fire crews arrived. The fire was just south of NAU. The cause was a discarded cigarette.
Ducey vetoes increasing liability insurance
PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed hotly debated legislation that would have nearly doubled the amount of coverage necessary for liability car insurance.
Arizona gas prices continue to rise as Memorial weekend approaches
ARIZONA — The national average gasoline price is at its highest point since November 2014 because of a recent rally in oil prices from long-term OPEC production cuts, the U.S. exiting the Iran nuclear deal, declining U.S. oil inventories and high demand, according to gasbuddy.com. Gas prices are expected to hit $2.95 per gallon on Memorial Day, a 65-cent increase over Memorial Day last year.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.