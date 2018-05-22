Region in brief: May 23

Jobless rate is lowest since 2000

ARIZONA — Arizona’s jobless rate is at 4.9 percent just two-tenths of a point above where it was last summer. The national unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent, the lowest since 2000.

DPS and firefighters battle small I-40 fire

FLAGSTAFF — Two state troopers and an off-duty hotshot member battled a small fire May 20 in the median of I-40 until fire crews arrived. The fire was just south of NAU. The cause was a discarded cigarette.

Ducey vetoes increasing liability insurance

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed hotly debated legislation that would have nearly doubled the amount of coverage necessary for liability car insurance.

Arizona gas prices continue to rise as Memorial weekend approaches

ARIZONA — The national average gasoline price is at its highest point since November 2014 because of a recent rally in oil prices from long-term OPEC production cuts, the U.S. exiting the Iran nuclear deal, declining U.S. oil inventories and high demand, according to gasbuddy.com. Gas prices are expected to hit $2.95 per gallon on Memorial Day, a 65-cent increase over Memorial Day last year.