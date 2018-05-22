Oldies cruise into Williams for Historic Route 66 car show

Locals and visitors enjoy the third annual Historic Route 66 Car Show May 18-19 in Williams.
Photo Gallery
Historic Route 66 Car Show 2018
Vintage cars and trucks parked on Route 66 in downtown Williams for the annual Historic Route 66 Car Show May 18-19 in William. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)
Vintage cars and trucks parked on Route 66 in downtown Williams during the show. Live music was enjoyed on Third Street. The Williams business community sponsored the event, which benefited American Legion Cordova Post 13. The show featured two separate judging events, one on Friday evening after a ‘Cruise the Loop’ and a second on Saturday for the actual car show.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.