Oldies cruise into Williams for Historic Route 66 car show

Locals and visitors enjoy the third annual Historic Route 66 Car Show May 18-19 in Williams.

Photo Gallery Historic Route 66 Car Show 2018 Vintage cars and trucks parked on Route 66 in downtown Williams for the annual Historic Route 66 Car Show May 18-19 in William. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Vintage cars and trucks parked on Route 66 in downtown Williams during the show. Live music was enjoyed on Third Street. The Williams business community sponsored the event, which benefited American Legion Cordova Post 13. The show featured two separate judging events, one on Friday evening after a ‘Cruise the Loop’ and a second on Saturday for the actual car show.