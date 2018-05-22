Northern Arizona Astronomy: Life on Earth and in the Universe

Except for Star Trek, Star-gate and a host of other Sci-Fi TV shows, books and movies, life in the universe has yet to be discovered, let alone intelligent forms, except on Earth, and some would be skeptical there.

People have assumed and theorized for hundreds of years that the solar system and beyond must be populated with all kinds of life. Once the telescope had been directed to the heavens by Galileo in 1608, and by the late 19th century it was assumed the planets, our moon and even the sun must harbor intelligent beings, for why else would the creator have made these worlds other than to have them populated?

During Mars close approach in 1877, the Italian astronomer, Giovanni Schiaparelli, observed a network of what appeared to be linear markings on its surface which he called canali, which in Italian means channels. Unfortunately, this was mistranslated into English as canals. While channels assume a natural origin, canals imply a more artificial construction. Afterwards, life on Mars was assumed by many astronomers as well as in popular books, as in the 1890s publication “War of the Worlds” by H.G. Wells.

Among the most supportive individuals of intelligent Martians was Percival Lowell, who spent much of his life trying to prove their existence. But by the early 20th century, astronomers had developed a consensus against the canal hypothesis, though the idea remained with the public long after.

However, this does not mean astronomers think there is no life out there. In fact, it is quite the opposite. Over the past several decades, with the advancement of space vehicles, and the greater sensitivity of spectrometers, devices capable of detecting various elements and molecules in space — there has been more data that suggests we are probably not alone. Scientists have still not ruled out the possibility that microbes of some type may have developed on other worlds even within our own solar system, including on Mars and the moons Europa, Titan and several others.

Let us look at two kinds of complex bio-molecules that form the basis of terrestrial life, proteins and nucleic acids. Proteins are large molecules required for the structure, function and regulation of the body’s cells, tissues and organs. Nucleic acids store the coded instructions for telling the cell machinery how to make proteins. Proteins are made up of numerous molecular sub-units called amino acids. In fact, half of the mass of all the biological material on Earth is amino acids. And all the proteins found in living things are made up of combinations of just 20 amino acids. While proteins are not found in the environment outside of living matter, amino acids are. Though we cannot regard amino acids as life, when they combine to form proteins, the result is life. But where do these amino acids that form proteins originate? Did these amino acid building blocks actually originate on Earth?

Recent evidence suggests the process may have begun elsewhere in outer space. Astronomers, using spectroscopy, have detected many complex bio-molecules among the many interstellar clouds of gas and dust nebular regions. These nebulae are light-years across, and where stars and planets themselves form in our Milky Way galaxy, as well as in other galaxies. In fact, simple sugar molecules and simple glycine amino acids, along with other complex bio-molecules, have now been discovered in nebulae.

Though we have not yet detected complex amino acids out there, we have found some of the building blocks for them. So it appears the chemical precursors of life are formed in these massive nebular clouds of dust and gas long before planetary systems develop around stars.