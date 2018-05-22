Kaibab Forest grateful for partnership with city

Danelle Harrison, District Ranger for the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts, presents a photo taken by Forest Service employee Dylan Bone to the Mayor and council during a city council meeting April 26 to recognize the partnership between the Forest Service and the city on the work to restore Bill Williams Mountain.
