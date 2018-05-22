Kaibab Forest campgrounds open for the summer season

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Recreational campgrounds on the on the south zone of Kaibab National Forest opened April 27.

On the Williams Ranger District, Kaibab Lake, Dogtown Lake and White Horse Lake campgrounds are now open and available for public recreation and overnight camping.

For the Tusayan District, Ten-X campground, located two miles south of Tusayan, is also open.

All North Rim campgrounds on the Kaibab National Forest and Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center are also open.

According to forest officials, nearly all campgrounds are already open, but some have limited services until mid-May.

Forest officials remind visitors that Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place on the South Kaibab and State 1 on the North Kaibab. Bill Williams Mountain is closed to users under Stage 3 fire restrictions.

More information about current fire restrictions s available at www.fs.usda.gov/main/kaibab/home.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest