Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for new Williams home

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Williams Area Habitat for Humanity is preparing to build its seventh house. The organization will be taking applications for its 2018 family selection process

Recipients are selected from qualified low-income Williams and area residents. Interested families must attend one of two Family Selection Orientation Meetings scheduled for May 30 at 6 p.m. and June 3 at 1 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Williams Senior Center, 850 West Grant Avenue in Williams.

Applications will be available only at these Family Selection Orientation Meetings. Families are selected based on housing needs, family income, ability to pay and willingness to partner with Habitat.

Williams Area Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based housing organization bringing all faiths together to work in partnership with those in need to build decent homes in decent neighborhoods. More information is available from Francis Mazza at wmareahabitat@msn.com or (701) 361-2324. Information is also available at www.williamsareahabitat.com.

Information provided by Williams Area Habitat for Humanity