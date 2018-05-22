Grads take final walk through schools

Graduates greet kindergartners and give high fives during the 2018 Grad Walk at Williams Elementary-Middle School May 16.

Commencement takes place May 25 at 7 p.m. at Williams High School, 440 S. Seventh Street in Williams.