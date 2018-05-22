City of Williams begins street work with new paving equipment

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The city of Williams is taking advantage of the warm weather to get much needed street and sidewalk repairs completed.

Sidewalks along Grant Street and Fourth

Street have recently been replaced and more locations are planned.

“Everywhere you see sidewalks going in there are going to be streets,” said Mayor John Moore.

Moore said the city staff is replacing curbs, gutters and sidewalks prior to laying asphalt at most locations.

“If you are going to build a streets you need to build curb, gutter and sidewalks first,” he said. “That holds the asphalt in place.”

Moore said money for the upgrades has been building in a street fund account.

“This is money that we have saved over the years to work on the streets,” he said. “But what happened was we had to use that money to do a well. Now that fund is starting to build back up where we can do some streets.”

Moore said the plan is to begin work on streets that are the most heavily traveled and in have the most need for repair.

“At the same time it’s important that we repair some of our newer streets also so they won’t get into that condition,” he said.

Moore said residents will see a combination of repairs on the streets over the next few months. He also said using city employees and newly acquired paving machines saves the city money and allows more work to be done.