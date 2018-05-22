Candidate filing for Justice of the Peace closes May 30

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The deadline to file nomination petitions and paperwork to be a candidate for an elected county office is May 30 at 5 p.m.



There are several county offices up for election this year. Including the following:

• Clerk of the Superior Court;

• Constable — Flagstaff;

• Judge of the Superior Court – Divisions I, II & IV;

• Justice of the Peace —Williams;

• Justice of the Peace —Flagstaff;

• Justice of the Peace —Fredonia and

• Justice of the Peace —Page.

Candidate filing is also available for individuals wanting to become a Democratic, Libertarian or Republican party precinct committeeman. These partisan offices will be elected at the August 28 primary election.



Additionally, candidate filing has also started for elected city and town offices. More information about running for a city or town elected office is available from the city or town clerk’s office.

Non-partisan offices, such as board members for school, fire, water, sanitary and other special districts will only appear on the November 6 general election ballot. These candidates have a different filing period.

More information about running for a county elected office or precinct committeeman is available at the Coconino County Elections Office at 110 E. Cherry Avenue in Flagstaff or by calling (928) 679-7860 or 800-793-6181. Information is also available online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and by clicking on “Candidate Filing Information.”

Information provided by Coconino County Recorders Office