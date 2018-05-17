Critical fire weather conditions predicted for today

Critical fire weather will develop this afternoon through early this evening across southern Coconino, southern Apache, and southern Navajo Counties in response to strengthening southwest winds and very low afternoon relative humidity. Winds will decrease after sunset diminishing the threat.
Impacts: Any fires that start will spread rapidly.
