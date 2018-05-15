Williams Aquatic Center to open May 26, Summer Rec kicks-off June 4

With school behind them and summer before them, children can stay busy this summer while having fun at the Williams Aquatic Center and Summer Rec Program.

The Aquatic Center is kicking off the summer with a free swim day May 26, and will offer swim lessons, lap swim and open swim throughout the summer.

The free swim days are supported by donations from groups such as Friends of the Aquatic Center.

The Summer Rec program begins June 4 and continues through July 27 at the Williams Youth Recreation Center, 300 W. Railroad Ave. The Williams Summer Rec Program is for children ages 6-13 and takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Summer Rec Program averages around 85-100 children each day in the summer.

Children in the program have two swim days and one field trip per week. Transportation for the program is provided through an agreement with Williams School District. A special field trip to the Odysea Aquarium in Mesa is planned for this season.

Children can also play basketball, tetherball, badminton, foursquare, use hula-hoops, jump ropes, play board games and go to the skate park.

In addition, participants can do crafts and play games like bingo. A talent show, pajama day and pets on parade are also planned.

Additionally, the Civitan Foundation will provide free nutritional lunches and an afternoon snack for Summer Rec Program participants.

Parents can register their children one time and then bring them to the Rec Center five days a week for the seven-week program.

The cost is $5 per day, plus the price of field trips. The total cost for the entire program plus field trips is $227. Multi-child family discounts are available.

Registration packets are available at the Rec Center. More information is available from Rose at (928) 635-1496.