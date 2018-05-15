Williams 911: week of May 16

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers assisted Life Line on 3rd Street and Route 66;

• Officers took report of a private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Fulton Street;

• Officers took an information report on Hereford drive;

• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local bar on Route 66. A woman was removed from the bar;

• Officers assisted fire department with fire alarm activated on Edison Avenue;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on 3rd Street;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard. A man trespassed at a local store;

• Officers arrested a man for extreme DUI on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took in found property at Cureton Park;

• Officers assisted Life Line with a suicidal subject on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took a report of threats on Route 66;

• Officers investigated a public accident that occurred at the transfer station;

• Officers conducted a welfare check on 3rd Street;

• Officers took a criminal damage report on Route 66;

• Officers took report of a private property accident at a local hotel;

• Officers investigated a three-vehicle, non-injury accident at Circle K;

• Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Sheridan Avenue. The disturbance was verbal only, parties were separated;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sherman, male suspect fled area before officer arrival, later in night suspect returned and were called back to residence, male arrested for domestic violence assault and criminal damage;

• Officers responded to male causing problems at Love’s Travel Stop, subject fled area;

• Officers arrested a female for a valid warrant on Route 66;

• Officers responded to Coconino County Sheriff Department, officers struggling with suspect on Grand Canyon Boulevard, male arrested for domestic violence assault and resisting arrest;

• Officers took report from tourist of credit card fraud, didn’t occur in city;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Grant Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Brookline Loop;

• Officers took report of shoplift at Safeway, suspect identified;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sheridan, male suspect fled area, under investigation;

• Officers responded to local restaurant on Route 66 reference a male causing issues and failing to pay, victim wouldn’t prosecute;

• Officers responded to Route 66 reference trespass and disorderly suspect, subject arrested for trespass and disorderly conduct;

• Officers took criminal damage to vehicle report at local hotel;

• Officers investigated an injury accident on Second Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to transient camp behind Love’s, camp broke up by officers;

• Officers responded to injured subject at local hotel, subject transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline due to car accident night before;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property on Fifth Street and Grant Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street and Pine;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street;

• Officers conducted welfare check at Safeway;

• Officers conducted welfare check per veteran’s affaire reference subject that may be suicidal, subject denied accusations;

• Officers took report of lost passport;

• Officers responded to subject cooking acid in alley on Third Street, subject melting computer parts for gold;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Rodeo Road, transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Lewis;

• Officers took attempted burglary on Quarter Horse;

• Officers took report of possible dumping off Wells Fargo in forest;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers took report of suspicious subjects on Route 66;

• Officers responded to male bloody holding knife on Route 66 and Third Street, call was an hour later subject gone and no evidence at scene;

• Officers took report of theft from vehicle at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, female dumped off in city by boyfriend, called relatives for ride;

• Officers responded to fire on Third Street and Franklin, bonfire, residence warned about fire restrictions and put out fire;

• Officers responded to travel trailer explosion at Dogtown Lake, occurred in county and officers assisted with landing zone and traffic control;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Humboldt, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to attempted suicide on Humboldt, subject transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Fulton Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fourth Street;

• Officers participated in Cinco De Mayo DUI task force;

• Officers arrested a male for aggravated DUI on Airport Road;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66 and

• Officers issued 8 citations and gave out 44 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.