Region in brief: Week of May 16

ADOT discusses options for Milton Road upgrades

FLAGSTAFF — Arizona Department of Transportation is considering options to improve traffic flow on Milton Road in Flagstaff. Some ideas include adding a reversible center lane to accommodate different directions of travel flow. Another idea is widening the road and possibly adding bus and bike only lanes.

Biologists, soil scientists evaluate Tinder Fire

FLAGSTAFF — The Tinder Fire near Blue Ridge Reservoir left a 16,000-acre swath through the forest burning dozens of homes. Scientists assessed the ecological impact of the blaze and found moderate to high soil burn, damaged Mexican spotted owl habitat and steep slope burns. The ash from the burn could significantly alter East Clear Creek.

Arizona Supreme Court to hear Snowbowl case

FLAGSTAFF — The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether the Hopi tribe can try to block the use of treated effluent to make snow on the San Francisco Peaks.

The justices agreed to hear arguments by Snowbowl and the City of Flagstaff that an intermediate level appellate court got it wrong in concluding the tribe has the legal standing to claim that the effluent is a nuisance.

Colorado River flow peaking early, at historically low level

GRAND CANYON— The Colorado River’s peak flows are arriving early this spring and at one of the lowest levels recorded.

The Daily Sentinel reports that peak flows ere May 13 on the Colorado and Gunnison rivers, at about 8,500 cubic feet per second near the Utah line. It is one of the lowest flows in the past 85 years.

