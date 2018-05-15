Kaibab Forest and Parks community open green waste site

The Kaibab National Forest, in cooperation with the Parks Area Connection and Sherwood Forest Estates Fire District, are announcing dates the green waste disposal site will open to residents for dumping of woody debris materials from private property.

The alternative site is being offered to the local community as a result of the temporary closure of the Moonset Pit while undergoing construction to expand capacity for future operations.

The green waste disposal site located at the old dump site off forest road 900 north of Pittman Valley will be staffed and open between the hours of 08:00am and 2:00pm on the following dates. Users will only be allowed to access and discard herbaceous material on these dates while staff is present.

Dates include: May 12, May 27, June 9, June 23, July 14, July 28, Aug. 11, Aug. 25 and Sept. 8.

Residents are encouraged to make their private property more defensible against the threat of wildland fire. No garbage, household trash, building materials, lumber or other items will be allowed. Materials should not be bagged.

An alternative cinder collection site is the W-Triangle Cinder Pit just north of Spring Valley for personal use cinder collection. Personal mineral material permits are available at the Williams Ranger District office at 742 S. Clover Road during regular business hours Monday through Friday. The pit will remain open to all users who possess a valid permit for collection with no time or date restrictions.

More information about the Moonset Pit expansion project can be found by contacting Deirdre McLaughlin at damclaughlin@fs.fed.us or (928) 635-5662. More information on creating defensible spaceis available from www.firewise.org or fireadapted.org.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.