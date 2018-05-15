Editorial: Signing up for CodeRED emergency notifications can save lives

Already this year multiple fires have been reported in northern Arizona, our forests are in Stage II fire restrictions and Bill Williams has been closed.

These precautions are being taken to protect our forests, our homes and our community, however, if a fire should occur, it is important that you are alerted with enough time to get yourself and your loved ones to safety. CodeRED notifications are in place to get this information to you, but first you need to sign-up to receive these alerts.

CodeRED alerts are put out by Coconino County and Yavapai County and can be found at coconino.az.gov/ready and www.ycsoaz.gov.

County officials are encouraging residents in both counties to sign-up to receive these emergency notifications.

Officials have said these alerts have been proven to save lives and I believe them. Our neighbors to the east, in Blue Ridge have lost homes and their property has been scorched from the recent Tinder Fire and the Copley Fire which occurred in an unincorporated area of Coconino County, east of Flagstaff in early April saw the loss of several structures and approximately 75 residents were evacuated, according to Coconino County.

Fire managers and county supervisor are warning that this could be a very active, long and dangerous fire season.

Signing up for the alerts are simple. During an emergency, the county’s notification system sends calls, emails or text message alerts directly to people’s mobile device or landline as long as they have signed up. When signing up for the service, you can specify how you want to be notified and keep all your contact information current. To sign-up CodeRED alerts in Coconino County visit www.coconino.az.gov/ready. To sign up for alerts in Yavapai County visit www.ycsoaz.gov, then scroll down and click on the link by the CodeRED Sign-up icon.

“The best way to help ensure the safety of all our constituents during a wildfire or other emergency, is for people to sign up for our emergency notification systems,” said Coconino County Emergency Management Director Todd Whitney, in a recent press release.

For those who may not have access to a computer or a smartphone to sign-up for these alerts, I encourage you to ask a friend to help you or access free internet at your public library. This could be the most important five minutes of your entire summer.