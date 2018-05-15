Community Kite Festival ushers in spring

An enthusiastic youth prepares to fly a kite, May 12 in Williams during the annual Community Kite Festival. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: May 15, 2018 6:26 p.m.

    • Despite overly windy conditions, friends and family gathered for the annual Spring Community Kite Festival May 12.

    The festival was moved from Cureton Park to the Williams Recreation Center, where interactive booths, a live band and activities were enjoyed by participants.

