Brush fires threaten homes in Prescott Valley

A Code Red evacuation message was sent out to residents in the Viewpoint and Poquito Valley neighborhoods Friday, May 11, as a wildland fire, driven by strong winds, ripped through the area.

Fire crews from both Central Arizona Fire and Prescott Fire fought the blaze, which appears to have started near Highway 89A, northwest of Viewpoint, said Rick Chase, spokesman for Central Arizona Fire, and was moving toward homes.

“I’d say it’s pretty big, not sure how many acres,” Chase said. “They’re trying to get ahead of it.”

Incident commander Cougan Carothers requested a helicopter and air tankers from the U.S. Forest Service.

A vehicle crash on Highway 89A near Viewpoint Road, during the fire, at about 11:30 a.m., required a Prescott Fire engine to respond from station 72, on Iron Springs Road, several miles away.

A radio dispatch reported that some residents were calling 911 to say the fire was approaching their homes.

By noon, Chase said, the fire was burning toward the Poquito Valley area.

Evacuees were told that a shelter had been set up at the Yavapai College campus in Prescott.

Carothers reported by radio that the fire had two distinct heads and was moving north at 10 to 15 miles an hour.

He agave a rough estimate of the fire’s size as “a few thousand acres” at 12:15 p.m.

A Code Red alert sent out to some residents at 11:52 a.m. indicates evacuations have been ordered for residents located off of Poquito Valley road north of Acre Way in Prescott Valley. Shelters have been set up at Yavapai College in Prescott. For assistance please call 928-771-3260.

Update post: 11:52 a.m.

A Code Red evacuation message was sent out to residents in the Viewpoint neighborhood Friday, May 11, as a wildland fire, driven by strong winds, ripped through the area.

Fire crews from both Central Arizona Fire and Prescott Fire fought the blaze, which appears to have started near Highway 89A, northwest of Viewpoint, said Rick Chase, spokesman for Central Arizona Fire, and was moving toward homes.

“I’d say it’s pretty big, not sure how many acres,” Chase said. “They’re trying to get ahead of it.”

The incident commander requested a helicopter and air tankers from the U.S. Forest Service.

A vehicle crash on Highway 89A near Viewpoint Road, during the fire, at about 11:30 a.m., required a Prescott Fire engine to respond from station 72, on Iron Springs Road, several miles away.

A radio dispatch reported that some residents were calling 911 to say the fire was approaching their homes.

Original Post: 11:02 a.m.

Multiple wildland fires are burning in Prescott Valley near State Route 89A and the Viewpoint subdivision.

Some roads are being closed including portions of State Route 89A.

An incident command center has been established at Viewpoint Park.

Firefighters are back-burning the area in an effort to halt the fire's movement.

Some evacuations are being ordered for homes in the area.

Residents are advised to avoid the area to give space to emergency responders.

Watch dCourier.com for more information.