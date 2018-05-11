30-acre wildfire reported near Twin Arrows

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Firefighters are suppressing a 30-acre wildfire east of Flagstaff. The fire is located north of Interstate 40 at milepost 218, near Twin Arrows Casino. Twin Arrows is located at exit 219.
Coconino National Forest posted on Twitter that one lane of I-40 westbound is currently closed.
