Williams 911: week of May 16

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers took in found property at Cuerton Park;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Taber;
• Officers took report of private property accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton;
• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to find a suicidal subject;
• Officers responded to trespass at local restaurant, subject removed;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers responded to fight on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to road rage on Perkinsville, nothing found in area;
• Officers took in found property at Clover Hill;
• Officers arrested a male for underage consumption on Railroad Avenue after traffic stop;
• Officers responded to natural death on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to domestic at Bearizona, nothing physical parties separated;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Frank Way, subject trespassed;
• Officers responded to male trespassing on residential property on Rodeo Road, male arrested for trespass;
• Officers responded to domestic on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to suspicious persons on Ninth Street;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to dogs left in hotel room and barking, owner took care of dogs;
• Officers arrested a female for possession of marijuana and driving on suspended license;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers took private property accident on Seventh Street;
• Officers took in found property at Kaibab Lake;
• Officers assisted DPS with removing debris off I-40;
• Officers removed campers from Route 66;
• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Grant, transported to FMC by Lifeline;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fifth Street and Route 66;
• Officers took report of lost property at local business on Route 66;
• Officers assisted a juvenile with a ride home from Cuerton Park;
• Officers took dog bite on Fifth Street, turned over to ACO;
• Officers responded to suspicious person at local business on Route 66, subject trespassed;
• Officers took report of pay checked mailed and then cashed by someone other than who it was written too;
• Officers arrested a female for DUI on Route 66 and
• Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 41 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
