Williams 911: week of May 16

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took in found property at Cuerton Park;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Taber;

• Officers took report of private property accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to find a suicidal subject;

• Officers responded to trespass at local restaurant, subject removed;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to fight on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to road rage on Perkinsville, nothing found in area;

• Officers took in found property at Clover Hill;

• Officers arrested a male for underage consumption on Railroad Avenue after traffic stop;

• Officers responded to natural death on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic at Bearizona, nothing physical parties separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Frank Way, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to male trespassing on residential property on Rodeo Road, male arrested for trespass;

• Officers responded to domestic on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious persons on Ninth Street;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to dogs left in hotel room and barking, owner took care of dogs;

• Officers arrested a female for possession of marijuana and driving on suspended license;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident on Seventh Street;

• Officers took in found property at Kaibab Lake;

• Officers assisted DPS with removing debris off I-40;

• Officers removed campers from Route 66;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Grant, transported to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Fifth Street and Route 66;

• Officers took report of lost property at local business on Route 66;

• Officers assisted a juvenile with a ride home from Cuerton Park;

• Officers took dog bite on Fifth Street, turned over to ACO;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at local business on Route 66, subject trespassed;

• Officers took report of pay checked mailed and then cashed by someone other than who it was written too;

• Officers arrested a female for DUI on Route 66 and

• Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 41 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.