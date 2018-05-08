Zabala selected as an Arizona Republic Player of the Week

Joe Zabala was selected as a Top 10 Player of the Week by the Arizona Republic for his pitching in the Vikings playoff win over Fort Thomas May 5. Zabala tossed a six-inning, no-hitter in the team’s 10-0 win. He needed just 65 pitches and struck out six and walked one.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.