Lady Vikes fall at state softball semifinals

Photo by Wendy Howell.
The Lady Vikings softball team (4) beat St. David (10-0) in the 1A State quarterfinals May 4 to advance to the semifinals, but fell to the Superior Panthers (1) 12-5 May 5.
The Vikings finished the season 19-8 and ranked fourth in the 1A Conference.
The Lady Vikes finished first in the 1A Central region with an 8-0 perfect season.
The Vikings will lose star players Carli Grantham, Anna Chaney, Rylie Heap and Ericha Rocha to graduation this year.
Superior advanced to the face Bagdad at the state championship where the Panthers won 13-7 to take home the state title. Superior made it to the state championships in 2017, but lost to rival Ray.
Comments
