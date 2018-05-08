Kite Festival returns to Williams May 12

In a celebration of spring, kites of all shapes and sizes will take to the skies as part of the annual Spring Community Kite Festival May 12.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cureton Park in Williams. Some kites will be available along with cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs, sodas, a bounce house, games, live music and more.

Organizer Rob Krombeen said the free event is a good fit for the community as well as for the season.

About 400 people attended the Community Spring Celebration last year.

"It's about kites, but ultimately it's about community," Krombeen said. "It's an opportunity for the Williams Neighborhood Group to give back to the community. It's just a great time for a great event."

"It's family friendly," he said. "We've had 300-400 people turn out."

Local families and community members are encouraged to come out and enjoy the day.

"It's an opportunity for the kids to have fun doing something that they enjoy, but parents also get to mingle and meet and kind of bring the community together," Krombeen said.

Pepsi and Safeway will supply free beverages at the event.

Youth based groups including the local 4-H club and Williams Junior Football League as well as Williams Fire Department will have interactive booths and activities for participants to take part in.