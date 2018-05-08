Kaibab Forest prepares for early fire season

Fire managers across Arizona have been predicting 2018 could be a high intensity fire season, and if April is any indicator, they are right on target.

A fierce wildfire northeast of Payson and extreme drought conditions prompted officials to implement Stage 2 fire restrictions on the Coconino and Kaibab

National Forests May 4 in an effort to stem an early onset fire season.

The tighter restrictions, which typically emerge in June, prohibits all campfires, including those in developed campgrounds and limits smoking to buildings and vehicles. It also restricts target shooting, fireworks, welding and chainsaw use in the forests.

“We are moving into a season that is warmer and drier and coming out of a very dry winter,” said Kaibab National Forest Fuels Technician Zack Boness at a community wildfire outlook meeting in Williams May 8. “The potential for large wildfires is high.”

Arizona wildfire managers have been preparing crews across the state for the potentially heavy fire season.

In northern Arizona, firefighters from state and federal agencies have already battled several area wildfires including the April 25 Indian Meadow fire near Valle that burned 550 acres, the Tinder Fire near Blue Ridge Reservoir that has burned 16,500 acres and several smaller fires along I-40 in Parks and in Flagstaff.

Forest closures?

The next step for land managers is outright closures of certain areas with high potential for wildland fires.

On Kaibab National Forest, forest officials are already talking about potential land closures, specifically the Bill Williams Mountain watershed.

“We are looking already at the next level, what the future is going to look like,” said Jim Burton, operations assistant fire management officer for Williams Ranger District of Kaibab National Forest.

Burton said forest officials have planned and pulled together the paperwork for the closure.

“It’s been quite a long time since we’ve had an area closure up on Bill Williams,” he said. “But with the severity of this year and what we’re looking at, it’s a very good possibility that it might occur potentially before Memorial Day.

Burton said forest managers consider the closure based on the values at risk in the area and the potential for loss of life.

“It is a critical watershed and we consider the water quality for drinking water in Williams and the impending flooding from oncoming monsoons,” he said. “We are here to prevent that from happening. That is my job to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

If the closure occurs, Bill Williams Mountain will be off limits to all activity. The closure most likely will encompass the area between Perkinsville Road, Highway 73, Interstate 40 and Forest Road 108.

Drought and fire potential

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), April ended up being one of the driest Aprils on record for northern Arizona with western Coconino County remaining in a severe drought.

NWS data also revealed that most of northern Arizona received 25 percent of normal precipitation in April and less that 50 percent of normal for the last 90 days.

“The drought outlook calls for the drought conditions to persist through June,” Boness said. “We’re now going into the driest part of our year in May and June.”

NWS forecasts a warmer than normal May-July for Arizona but forecasters are uncertain on projected levels of precipitation as La Nina conditions become neutral this month.

Boness said the drought mainly impacts the fine fuels — grasses and small shrubs — of the region.

“When they cure-out they are available (as fire fuel),” Boness said. “They are small in diameter and contribute significantly to wildfire growth and spread rates for us.”

The National Interagency Fire Center Predictive Services forecasts above normal wildland fire potential in May and June across most of Arizona. The peak fire season in the Southwest is expected to occur in late June, just before the onset of monsoon season.

Boness said the wet winter of 2017 and the respectable monsoon season created a significant increase in fine fuels that are just now emerging.

“As we dry up further into June we are going to see those cure-out and be more available for wildfires,” Boness said.

Boness said the below average snowpack is also impacting the vegetation of the area.

“We got 44 percent of normal snowpack this winter,” Boness said referring to the San Francisco Peaks area. “To the southeast there was even more of a decrease in snowpack.”

Boness said the Verde River Basin was 12 percent of normal and the Mogollon Rim, where the Tinder Fire is currently burning, was three percent of normal snowpack.

“So it’s been pretty dry this winter, not a lot of snowpack or moisture this winter,” he said.

Snowpack plays significantly into the potential of a heavy fire season because it allows the moisture to stay in place for a longer term, Boness said.

“The moisture will soak into those fuels on the ground and in the live fuels, preventing this early season warming and drying of those fuels that we are seeing right now,” he said.

As Kaibab National Forest gears up for the fire season, several personnel have already been sent to assist with the Tinder Fire near Payson.

“We do have several employees from the Kaibab National Forest who are part of the Southwest Area Incident Management Team that is assigned to the fire,” said Jackie Banks, public information officer for Kaibab National Forest.

Banks said the forest makes resources available for regional fires, but the Kaibab is also concerned about coverage for local fires.

“Given how conditions have been over the last few weeks, it would also be important for the Kaibab to have sufficient resources available locally in the event of any fire starts,” she said. “We do feel we have sufficient resources on the forest to be able to respond to any wildfires that might get started.”