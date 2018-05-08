Home rule back on Williams primary ballot

Although the primary election is not until Aug. 28, the city of Williams is reminding voters of the importance of choosing to allow city officials to set city spending limitations as opposed to having to abide by state determined limits.

The Williams City Council voted to approve the proposed alternative expenditure limitation at its special meeting April 26. The vote for approval was six for and zero against.

Also known as the home rule option, the alternative expenditure limitation will allow the city to determine how much money it can spend in the next four years based on how much revenue would be available. The home rule option is not a new tax and does not change existing tax rates.

Williams voters have approved the home rule option every four years since 1990. This fall the item is up for renewal for the next four years, starting with fiscal year 2019-2020.

If voters do not approve the home rule option, the city would have to follow state imposed spending limitations.

The limitations are based on a formula that starts with the city's expenditures in 1979-1980 and takes into account population changes, inflation and estimated exclusions.

If voters approve the home rule option, the city estimates it would be allowed to spend $25,995.597 in 2019-2020, based on the estimated revenue that will be available.

If voters do not approve the home rule option, the city will have to follow state-imposed expenditure limits. This would restrict spending to about $13,644,119 in 2019-2020.

The city uses the additional expenditure authority for all local budgetary purposes including maintenance of current services and capital improvements. Current services include general government, culture and recreation, public safety, health and welfare, debt service, economic development, highways and streets, electric system, water and sewer, sanitation, golf course and various grants. Revenues received from federal, state and local sources would be used to fund the expenditures.