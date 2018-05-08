Hamby completes Navy basic training

Williams resident Harrison Hamby successfully completed eight weeks of intensive basic training at Great Lakes Illinois as one of 56 recruits in Training Division 166 April 20. While in basic training, AA Hamby learned many valuable skills and served as Religious Petty Officer. He has reported to NACCS in Pensacola Florida to learn the critical skills for Aircrew.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.