Volunteers get Williams clean and beautiful May 5

Volunteers took to the street for the first Carol Glassburn Clean and Beautiful Day in Williams.

Photo by Submitted photo.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: May 7, 2018 7:16 a.m.

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Williams High School National Honor Society student Zachary Marquez spends his Saturday morning cleaning up around Williams.

