Obituary: Sandra Marie (Thompson) Curry

Photo by Williams-Grand Canyon News.
Sandra Marie (Thompson) Curry quietly passed into the arms of Jesus Saturday April 28, 2018.
Sandra was born November 15, 1944 in Holbrook, Arizona. Services will be at First Baptist Church on Grant Avenue in Williams, Arizona, Wednesday May 9, 2018 at 4 p.m. Please come join this celebration of life.
