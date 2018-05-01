Vikings softball snag region title, face St. David in second round state playoffs

The Bagdad Sultans put a stop to the Lady Vikings seven-game win streak with a big 28-1 win April 25.
Despite the loss, the Lady Vikings regained their momentum and beat the Ft. Thomas Apaches 9-2 in the first round of the 1A State playoffs April 28.
The Lady Vikings easily cruised past Joseph City 15-7 April 24 to finish the season at the top of the 1A Central, claiming the region title with an 8-0 record.
Photo Gallery
Vikings Softball April 24
The Vikings head to Phoenix to face St. David in the second round of the state playoffs at 4 p.m. May 4 at the Rose Mofford Complex at 9833 N 25th Ave.
