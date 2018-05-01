Out of the past: Williams in the 1950s

Vehicles line Route 66 through Williams in the mid 1950s. (Williams Historic Photo Archives/Al Messimer Family)

Vehicles line Route 66 through Williams in the mid 1950s. (Williams Historic Photo Archives/Al Messimer Family)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 1, 2018 1:12 p.m.

    • Vehicles line Route 66 through Williams in the mid 1950s. Below: A golfer lines up to putt on the green at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in the 1950s.

    photo

    A golfer lines up to putt on the green at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in the 1950s. (Williams Historic Photo Archives/Al Messimer Family)

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.