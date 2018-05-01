New stylist arrives at Salon at 614

Renae Smith is a new stylist at the Salon at 614. Smith brings 12 years of experience to the salon. She joins owner Renee Hatch.The salon does men's and women's haircuts, color, waxing and styling. Anyone interested in making an appointment can text Smith at (928) 525-6206.
