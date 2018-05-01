Mayor and 3 council seats up for grabs

Three Williams City Council seats, along with the mayor's two year term, will be decided during the city's primary election to be held Aug. 28, 2018.

Candidate packets are now available at the city's website as well as at City Hall through May 30.

The packets include a nomination paper, affidavit of qualifications, campaign finance laws statement, non-partisan nomination petitions, and a financial disclosure form among other documents.

Interested candidates need to complete a nomination petition from the city offices with a required number of signatures.

Current terms for Mayor John Moore, Vice Mayor Don Dent, Councilman Bernie Hiemenz and Councilman Lee Payne expire this year.