Maine Consolidated student thespians put spin on 'Spy Kids'

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Students Charity Clayton, Gage Betts and Kylie Golson perform in 'Spy Kids.'
By Wendy Howell
Middle school students at Maine Consolidated School entertained family and friends with their rendition of ‘Spy Kids’ April 26.
Photo by Wendy Howell
Maine Consolidated School students take a bow after performing the play 'Spy Kids.'
Students perform 'Spy Kids' April 26 at Maine Consolidated School.
