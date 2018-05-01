Community calendar: week of May 2

Save-MTR Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament May 19

A two person scramble golf tournament, $75 per person including fees, closest to pin, lunch and a chance for $10,000 hole in one takes place May 19.

Sponsorships are available for $100, your requested saying or business will be advertised. Please join this fundraiser as a player or sponsor. Save-MTR said they need all the support they can get as they are now raising funds to make the necessary improvements on the land they have leased form the city. Improvements need to be made before construction of the dog rescue shelter can begin. More information is available from Robynn at (928) 635-4726 or Brandi at brandi.dent@fbfs.com for early registration.

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta May 5

Williams Rotary Club is hosting a Cinco De Mayo Fiesta May 5 at South Rims Wine & Beer Garage, 514 Route 66 in Williams. All proceeds will benefit the Williams Kinder Camp. Tickets cost $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. The evening will include a 50/50 raffle, pinatas, salsa competition, Folklorico dancers, prize raffle, photo booth, Mexican hat race, La Loteria and more. Alcoholic beverages will be for sale.

Bountiful Baskets returns to Williams

Bountiful Baskets vegetable and fruit co-op has returned to Williams. The co-op distributes produce baskets, organic produce baskets, artisan bread and other add-ons every other week through local volunteers. Contributions (money)for the baskets are due between noon on Mondays and 10 p.m. on Tuesdays for Saturday pickup. Baskets can be picked up at Pine Mountain Plaza 7-7:45 a.m. every other Saturday. Volunteers are needed for deliveries and distribution at 6 a.m. Anyone wishing to participate can go to Bountifulbaskets.org to order. Participation is open to anyone in the Williams, Parks, Seligman and Ash Fork areas.

Lions Club Community Birthday calendar ready for printing

The Williams Lions Club is preparing to send the 2018-2019 Community Birthday Calendar to the printer. More information about questions, additions, corrections or deletions to the 51st issue of this Williams tradition is available by contacting your favorite Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166.



New customers are also welcome to have their family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed. Calendars will be sold for $10 each and will be available in June.

Historic Yellow House Garden Sale and Home Tour May 26

The annual Historic Yellow House Garden Sale and Home Tour is May 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale and tour includes garden decor, local art work, baked goods, canned goods, vintage finds, homemade granola and more. There will also be a cinnamon roll fundraiser for the Williams Fire Department. The home is located at 6th St. and Grant Ave.

Williams Youth Football

Registration is now open for Williams Youth Bengals and Tigers football.

Williams AYSO soccer registration open

Williams youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 17 to early August 26. Registration is currently open and will close May 15.

Registration is $85. The cost includes a uniform shirt, shorts and socks. Those interested can register at www.flagsoccer.org and need to sign up for the Flagstaff/Williams Region.

Saturday market

Each Saturday through the summer vendors with homemade and homegrown. home baked breads, soaps, fresh eggs, crafts and the famous ‘ola Granola will meet in front of Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Williams Food Pantry

The Williams Food Pantry is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 125 S. Third St.