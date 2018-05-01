Coconino's Tinder Fire caused by illegal campfire

Forest Service investigators were able to access the point of origin of the Tinder Fire and have found the cause to be an abandoned illegal campfire during Stage I Fire Restrictions.

The fire was reported by the Moqui Tower lookout on April 27 at 11:43 a.m. and began near Forest Road 95, approximately 1.5 miles east of C.C. Cragin Reservoir. It quickly spread to the bottom of East Clear Creek Canyon, and strong southwest winds drove the fire in a northeast direction up the canyon and towards private property and residents located about three miles away.

“Any time we enter restrictions or have even closed the forest, we still continue to find abandoned and illegal campfires,” said Andy Pederson, Forest Service patrol captain for northern Arizona. “This shows extreme lack of care for public safety and our natural resources when people would have an illegal campfire, much less abandon an illegal campfire.”

Finding the person responsible for this illegal campfire will be difficult, as witnesses in the forest are often nonexistent, but Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations are continuing to investigate the case and are hopeful for progress.

If anyone was in the area of Forest Road 95 near the origin of the Tinder Fire on April 27 and has information that could help this investigation, please contact Forest Service Law Enforcement at (928) 527-3511.

The Tinder Fire is currently over 11,400 acres with zero percent containment and more than 550 personnel working to control and extinguish the wildfire. Approximately 20-30 structures have burned.

Approximately 559 personnel including 15 crews, six helicopters, 40 engines, three dozers and 10 watertenders and overhead are battling the blaze.

Communities north, east and west of Highway 87 have been evacuated and heavy smoke impacts are reported in Winslow and Holbrook. Highway 87 has closures in effect.

Residents affected by the closure can contact Coconino County officials for information at (928)213-2990 or (928)679-8393.

Information provided by Inciweb USFS.