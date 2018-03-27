Williams 911: week of March 28

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to attempted robbery at local hotel, two males pointed gun at subject at hotel and fled, under investigation;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took in found property at Circle K;
• Officers conducted civil stand by a local restaurant;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Frank Way;
• Officers assisted DPS with removing couch in lane of I-40;
• Officers responded to local gas station for drive off, customer returned and paid;
• Officers responded to unwanted guest on Lewis, subject left without incident;
• Officers and Fire Department responded to small fire at local hotel, guest had candle burning that caught towel on fire;
• Officers responded to excessive smoke on Ninth Street, log cleaner in fire place;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers tagged truck and trailer on Rodgers and Morse for parking on sidewalk and city ordinance on storage of travel trailer on street;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers took in found property at local hotel, turned over to owner’
• Officers took report of shoplift on Route 66;
• Officers responded to death of male on Fulton, natural death investigation;
• Officers responded along with Fire Department to gas leak on Sherman;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to trespasser on BNSF property, subject removed;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Route 66, accidental dial;
• Officers took private property accident two trucks colliding at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;
• Officers took in found property at Kaibab Lake;
• Officers took report of criminal damage on Grand Canyon Boulevard, civil matter ball hit out of field and struck windshield;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, male arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers took dog bite report on Route 66;
• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to shots fired behind Super 8 motel, subjects target practicing;
• Officers responded to fight in motel parking lot, subjects in verbal disagreement separated;
• Officers responded to theft on Fifth Street, civil matter’
• Officers responded to disturbance on Humboldt, intoxicated subjects separated;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearizona Wildlife Park;
• Officers took hit and run accident at Safeway;
• Officers issued 4 citations and gave out 22 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
