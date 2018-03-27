Williams 911: week of March 28

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to attempted robbery at local hotel, two males pointed gun at subject at hotel and fled, under investigation;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took in found property at Circle K;

• Officers conducted civil stand by a local restaurant;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Frank Way;

• Officers assisted DPS with removing couch in lane of I-40;

• Officers responded to local gas station for drive off, customer returned and paid;

• Officers responded to unwanted guest on Lewis, subject left without incident;

• Officers and Fire Department responded to small fire at local hotel, guest had candle burning that caught towel on fire;

• Officers responded to excessive smoke on Ninth Street, log cleaner in fire place;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers tagged truck and trailer on Rodgers and Morse for parking on sidewalk and city ordinance on storage of travel trailer on street;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers took in found property at local hotel, turned over to owner’

• Officers took report of shoplift on Route 66;

• Officers responded to death of male on Fulton, natural death investigation;

• Officers responded along with Fire Department to gas leak on Sherman;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to trespasser on BNSF property, subject removed;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Route 66, accidental dial;

• Officers took private property accident two trucks colliding at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;

• Officers took in found property at Kaibab Lake;

• Officers took report of criminal damage on Grand Canyon Boulevard, civil matter ball hit out of field and struck windshield;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers took dog bite report on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to shots fired behind Super 8 motel, subjects target practicing;

• Officers responded to fight in motel parking lot, subjects in verbal disagreement separated;

• Officers responded to theft on Fifth Street, civil matter’

• Officers responded to disturbance on Humboldt, intoxicated subjects separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearizona Wildlife Park;

• Officers took hit and run accident at Safeway;

• Officers issued 4 citations and gave out 22 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.