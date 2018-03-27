SR 64 motorcycle crash injures one

On March 20, DPS responded to a two-vehicle, injury collision involving a motorcycle and 2018 Dodge van on State Route 64.

The collision took place at 5:40 p.m. and blocked both lanes of SR 64. The rider of the motorcycle was flown to Flagstaff with critical injuries. He was riding a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle. According to DPS, the driver of the van, from Cascais, Portugal, failed to yield at a stop sign near milepost 237. He was cited for the violation. At this time there have been no updates to the injuries of the motorcycle rider.

The crash followed a deadly accident on SR 64 March 10 in which two people were killed and four injured in a head-on collision.

The two fatalities on March 10 mark seven lives the highway has claimed in the past four months. On Dec. 22, 2017, four people were killed and six people injured, including two children in a multi-vehicle accident at mile marker 207 on SR 64, and one week later on Dec. 28 another person was killed in a head-on collision at mile marker 191.