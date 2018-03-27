Resurfacing to begin on road to Dogtown Lake on Kaibab Forest

A contractor working for the Kaibab National Forest will begin a road maintenance project this week on Forest Road 140 on the Williams Ranger District in order to ensure the popular route continues to meet Forest Service road standards.

This work will include roadway reconditioning and resurfacing on an approximately five-mile stretch of FR 140, which accesses Dogtown Lake and other recreation opportunities on the Williams Ranger District. The section of FR 140 to receive this maintenance work begins at the intersection FR 140H and continues until the intersection with FR 140K.

Forest Service road engineers anticipate that the resurfacing project will be complete by the end of May. While FR 140 will not be closed during the project, motorists can expect delays and should exercise caution while traveling through the area due to varying road conditions and the presence of heavy equipment. Travelers on the road can expect delays of up to 30 minutes and are urged to drive slowly through the entire construction zone.

FR 140 is used frequently by Kaibab National Forest visitors to access fishing, camping, hunting and other recreational opportunities. Forest visitors seeking a spot for dispersed camping are encouraged to consider other routes on the Williams Ranger District during the duration of the road maintenance work given the likelihood of dust and noise near the project area.



Besides work on FR 140 itself, haul trucks will also be traveling in the area from nearby Ruin Pit. Likely haul routes include portions of forest roads 110, 109, 141, 12 and 140. Motorists should always use caution when driving near heavy trucks and equipment.

This road resurfacing project is part of the larger forest restoration effort occurring on Kaibab National Forest. FR 140 will provide improved access for log trucks and other heavy equipment supporting future timber sales and other thinning projects. The road work also improves safety conditions and enhances visitor experience when traveling to popular recreation areas on the forest.

Forest Service engineers regularly evaluate and monitor road conditions across the forest to determine priorities for work. FR 140 has been in need of reconditioning and resurfacing for some time, and forest managers expect visitors to have an improved experience once the current project is complete.

To contact the Williams Ranger District office, call (928) 635-5600. Additional Kaibab National Forest is available through the following sources:

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaibabNF/

• Twitter: www.twitter.com/kaibabnf (Text ‘follow kaibabnf’ to 40404 to receive text messages.)

• Kaibab website “News & Events”: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab