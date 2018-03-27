Region in brief: week of March 27

Smoking in bed causes fire in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — A Camp Verde family has been referred to the Red Cross after being displaced from their home following a residential fire March 21. Upon arrival, emergency crews encountered a room and content fire in a rear bedroom of the home. The home was occupied at the time, but the occupants were able to escape. Reports indicate the fire appeared to have originated in the bedroom, and was attributed to the use of smoking materials in bed.

Trees replaced at Yavapai Court House

PRESCOTT — Fourteen trees have been removed at Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott and seven planted in their place. County personnel and arborists determined that many of the courthouse trees were improperly trimmed in the past causing rainwater to accumulate and rot the wood. Seven new trees have been planted and six more are on order. The final five damaged trees will be removed in the near future.

Grand Canyon under water restrictions

GRAND CANYON — Grand Canyon National Park remains in Level 3 water restrictions and conservation measures after a series of breaks in the Transcanyon Pipeline March 15. The measures will remain in place until the park repairs the break and water in storage tanks reaches sustainable levels.

Drinking water is not available at Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground and Indian Garden. The South Rim water bottle filling stations are turned off. Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water.

Navajo Nation evaluates active shooter readiness

WINDOW ROCK — Navajo Nation agencies recently discussed public safety issues including active shooter readiness on the Nation. Navajo Nation Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie said the Nation needs to be prepared for unpredictable incidents such as active shooter incidents.

Michael Henderson, chief of police of the NNPD, stated police departments have direct contact with schools and the schools also have the authority to initiate a shutdown and request for assistance during harmful threats.