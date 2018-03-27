Out of the past: 1930s sunbathers at Elephant Rocks

A group of women in the 1930s sunbathe on the Elephant Rocks that sit at the entrance to Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams. The rocks are a geologic feature consisting of about a half dozen basalt boulders spread out in a small area that resemble elephants. It served as a popular picnicking spot for early Williams residents. View more photos at http://azmemory.azlibrary.gov/cdm/landingpage/collection/wplphoto, courtesy of Williams Historic Photo Project.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.