Out of the past: 1930s sunbathers at Elephant Rocks

A group of women in the 1930s sunbathe on the Elephant Rocks that sit at the entrance to Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams. The rocks are a geologic feature consisting of about a half dozen basalt boulders spread out in a small area that resemble elephants. It served as a popular picnicking spot for early Williams residents. View more photos at http://azmemory.azlibrary.gov/cdm/landingpage/collection/wplphoto, courtesy of Williams Historic Photo Project.