March for Meals helps fight senior hunger and isolation in Williams

The Williams Senior Center is the hub for most of the senior population in Williams. The center serves more than 4,000 meals each year to homebound seniors and more than 6,000 congregate meals, where seniors can meet and socialize with their peers.

During the month of March, Coconino County Community Services participated in the annual March for Meals. This month-long, community-by-community celebration of Meal on Wheels helped raise awareness about the vulnerable seniors who rely on the vital Meal on Wheels service which helps seniors to remain independent at home.

The celebration included various activities throughout the month, including the annual March for Meals breakfast, which took place in Williams March 24.

”The services that we provide the seniors of Williams are critical and the need is rapidly increasing,” said Janet Regner, director of Coconino County Community Services. “Together, we can keep seniors living independently, healthier at home and feeling more connected to their community as they age.”

The annual March for Meals commemorates when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.

Since 2002, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.

“This March, hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs will rally their communities to build the support that will enable them to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to America’s most at-risk seniors all year long,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “With the demand for Meals on Wheels increasing along with our country’s senior population, we need to ensure that seniors are not forgotten.”

More information or to learn how to volunteer, contribute or speak out for seniors is available from the Williams Senior Center located at 850 W. Grant Ave. in Williams.