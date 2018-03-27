Drought, fire forecast discussed at annual Natural Resource Council gathering

In February, the U.S. Drought Monitor expanded severe drought status into Mohave County and across Coconino and Yavapai counties. According to the National Weather Service, year-to-date precipitation amounts were running at least 25-50 percent below normal for much of the region.

Range managers collected this information and other important information such as forest fire predictions, soil conditions, wildlife situations and updates to range management that was shared at the annual Coconino County Natural Resource Conservation District (NRCD) meeting in Williams

March 21.

The meeting was an opportunity for ranchers to meet with land managers from organizations such as the Arizona Game and Fish Department, United States Geological Survey, National Weather Service and Arizona State Lands to discuss land concerns and share the latest research and projected projects that affect range land in northern Arizona.

“It’s an opportunity for ranchers, farmers and other land managers to have a voice,” said Coconino Natural Resource Conservation District representative John Davison. “We gather all the information from this meeting and share it with NRCS (Natural Resource Conservation Service) to help them prioritize funding.”

Davison said the concerns that ranchers and farmers have is shared at the meetings and can be used to determine future project funding.

“If most of the ranchers in northern Arizona are saying that soil is their concern, NRCS takes that information for consideration,” Davison said.

Davison said the Coconino NRCD invites ranchers, farmers, state agencies, federal agencies, tribal entities and environmentalists to their meetings to share concerns and generate ideas.

“There’s millions of dollars involved,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to have a voice.”

According to NRCS, Congress passed the Soil Conservation Act in 1935, which created the Soil Conservation Service that is known today as the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

The agencies was created as concern was beginning to build about soil loss because of wind and water erosion.



In 1898, the first soil survey of the United States was conducted. Soil scientist Hugh Hammond Bennett became so concerned that he published a pamphlet and provided testimony that resulted in some of the first funding to fight the deteriorating natural resource base and established soil erosion experiment stations in various locations around the United States.

In 1930, Bennett wrote a paper for the American Society of Agronomy in which a national program was outlined.

In 1935, Bennett lobbied Congress to pass the Soil Conservation Act, with NRCS becoming part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



Natural Resource Conservation Districts were formed when it became apparent that in order for conservation practices to be effective on private lands, decisions needed to be made at the local level by local residents. Most importantly, participation in government sponsored programs by private landowners should be voluntary not regulatory in nature. Each state was encouraged to draft and pass enabling legislation for NRCS that established and provided certain authorities to local units of government.

District board members were chosen by landowners within districts, elected from their peers, who would prioritize and oversee various federal assistance programs. The USDA programs were designed to help individuals reduce soil erosion, enhance water supplies and improve water quality, increase wildlife habitat and reduce damages caused by floods, as well as other natural disasters. Public benefits also include enhanced natural resources, which helps sustain agricultural productivity and environmental quality, thereby supporting continued economic development, recreation, and scenic beauty.

“We’d like to have lot more cooperators here because this is a lot of good information,” said local rancher and district board member Mike McAuley.