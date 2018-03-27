Community calendar: week of March 28

WHS Grad Night raffle

The Parents Who Care Committee is selling raffle tickets for a 1911 Ruger .45 caliber pistol and a season pass to Bearizona. Tickets are $20 and are available from any senior student.

Tickets can also be purchased at Old Trails True Value March 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Money raised will be used to sponsor an alcohol-free and drug-free party for graduating seniors. The all-night party will begin immediately following commencement ceremonies on May 25 and continue through the night until 6 a.m. The Parents Who Care Committee hopes to provide numerous games, prizes, raffles and refreshments.

Williams’ Good Friday Unity Procession March 30

The Williams Community Churches annual Good Friday Unity Procession takes place March 30 at 6:45 p.m. at the Mustang Gas Station in Williams. The procession ends at Station of the Cross at the Family Harvest Church in Williams at 7:30 p.m.



Archaeology Month lecture: Grand Canyon’s John Hance March 28

The final lecture of the Kaibab National Forest Archaeology Month is March 28. Shane Murphy will share stories about Grand Canyon pioneer John Hance. The lecture begins at 6 p.m. at the council chambers at City Hall, 113 S 1st St.

Folklorico dancers perform March 31

The Williams Folklorico dancers Arcoiris will perform March 31 at 3:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn. Traditional Folklorico dances from Jalisco, Vera Cruz and Norte will be performed. Everyone is invited to come out and show their support for the work and commitment of the dancers this season. More information is available from Armando or Elva at (928) 380-4637.

Keyhole Sink hikes every Saturday in March

Part of Kaibab Forest's Archaeology Month program, every Saturday is a guided hike to Keyhole Sink. The groups meets at Oak Hill Snowplay parking lot at 2 p.m.

National Vietnam Veterans Day March 29

The VFW Auxiliary Matthew James Broehm Post 12128 will host a ceremony honoring all Vietnam Veterans March 29 - National Vietnam Veterans Day. The event will be held at Monument Park in Williams at 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and honor our Vietnam veterans. More information is available at (928) 225-0931.

Easter Egg Hunt March 31

The city of Williams' annual Easter Egg Hunt takes place March 31 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Cureton Park in Williams. The event will be moved to the Williams Rec Center in case of inclement weather. Pictures with the Easter Bunny and refreshments will be available. There will be four age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12 year olds. The event is free and open to the public.

Rabies vaccination clinic April 7

WAAG’s Rabies Vaccination Clinic takes place April 7 from 12-3 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn. Shots will be available for cats and dogs for $10 and include a certificate and tag. More information is available at (928) 635-2595.

Route 66 talk April 14

Author and travel writer Roger Naylor will discuss one of his favorite topics, Route 66, at the Ash Fork Museum April 14 at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Casting call Grand Ol’Opry Night April 15

Habit for Humanity is having open auditions April 15 for their Grand Ol’Opry Night fundraiser to be held on June 30 in Williams. Auditions begin at 2 p.m. Location TBD.

Little League registration open

Williams Little League is accepting applications for the spring baseball and softball season. T-ball, Minors and Juniors closes April 1. Registration is $60 per player. There is a $5 sibling discount. Registration can be completed online at williamslittleleague.com. More information is available by calling Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Williams Youth Football

Registration is now open for Williams Youth Bengals and Tigers football.

Williams Seed Exchange

Gardeners interested in meeting other local gardeners and exchanging seeds can meet at the Family Harvest Church April 21 at 9 a.m.

Pickleball

A new pickleball program is taking place every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Folklorico dance

Armando Padilla is hosting folklorico dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Priceless Prom Project for high school students

The Priceless Prom Project sponsored by North Star Youth Partnership and Tri-City College Prep allows students access to free dresses, purses, jewelry, shoes, suits, tuxedos and ties. Students are encouraged to shop early quantities are limited. Priceless Prom Project takes place at the Bulleri Building, 122 North Cortez Street in Prescott, Arizona, on the third floor and next to the Office Restaurant. Students can shop April 3, April 5, April 10, April 16 and April 20. More information is available from Krystal Koons at ckoons@cc-az.org. (928) 713-2306.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

High school and adult basketball

The city of Williams has pick-up basketball March 7 and 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Open gym

The city of Williams hosts open gym March 22 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School gym.

Rec Center and Skate Park hours

The Rec Center is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Skate Park is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues. through Sat.

Kiwanis arts and craft fair

Kiwanis Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Crafts Fair takes place May 18-20 at the Williams Rodeo Barn. The club is asking for vendors for who would like to participate. The fair is a fundraising effort by the Kiwanis club to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. More information is available from the Kiwanis Club of Williams at (928) 635-9028.

Free tax assistance through April

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free tax assistance to Williams residents.

The next session is March 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the last session is April 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those in need of assistance need to bring a social security card for everyone. They also need to bring direct deposit (bank) information, picture identification, social security and proof of income forms.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@williamsnews.com.