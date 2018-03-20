Williams AYSO soccer sign-ups begin

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 17 to early August 26.

Registration is currently open and will close May 15.

“We had a great turnout last year,” said AYSO Williams Coordinator Susie Daly. “The high school was great in helping us with fields.”

The Williams teams will be a part of the Flagstaff AYSO program, which also includes the Grand Canyon.

Daly said the program has been strong in the past but lack of water in previous years kept Williams from hosting games, which required travel to Flagstaff to play.

However, last year Williams was able to host several games in town.

Volunteers are needed to help run the program Daly said there is a need for coaches, referees and team parents. Volunteers can sign-up when registering their children online.

“Fortunately we had six games in Williams last year,” Daly said. “I’m pushing to have a lot more.”

Daly said all of the practices will be here in Williams.

“We desperately need coaches and referees,” Daly said. “Referees can be as young as age 12.”

The teams will be created depending on how many kids register and what the ages are of the players. Daly said there were 40 players from Williams on four different teams last year.

Games will be on Saturdays and with some games on Wednesday evenings if needed for make-up games or schedule conflicts.

Registration is $85. The cost includes a uniform shirt, shorts and socks. Those interested can register at www.eAYSO.org and need to sign up for the Flagstaff/Williams Region.

Summer camps

AYSO Flagstaff is hosting two summer camps at Foxglenn Park for soccer players age 4-16 years old. The first week of camps is June 25-June 29; the second week is July 23-July 27. Session 1 costs $115 and is half-day, running from 9 a.m. – noon. Session 2 costs $89 and is a minicamp for 4-6 year-olds and runs from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Session 3 costs $165 and is a full day camp that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.