Williams 911: week of March 21

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to a fire alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers responded to trespass on Rodeo, subject removed;
• Officers responded to barking dog on Ninth Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Grand Canyon Boulevard, male arrested for disorderly conduct, domestic violence;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took report of hit and run accident at little league field, 18 wheeler hit fence, marque, and light pole then fled scene, video of accident obtained from local business;
• Officers took report of theft on Ninth Street;
• Officers arrested a female for two warrants on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Second Street;
• Officers arrested a female for forgery/theft of checks;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended and several other traffic charges on RT66, processed and released;
• Officers took report of hit and run of city light pole on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance at health clinic, subject left before officer arrival, report taken;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to fire alarm with Fire Department on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to six males fighting on Third Street and Route 66, all subjects fled as officers arrived;
• Officers responded to fight at local hotel, intoxicated subjects told to go inside and complied;
• Officers took assault report on Airport Road;
• Officers responded to domestic at Love’s Travel Stop, male arrested for assault;
• Officers responded to trespass on Route 66, transient removed from area;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Ninth Street;
• Officers took theft report on Route 66;
• Officers responded to domestic on Route 66 at local restaurant, male arrested for assault;
• Officers responded to panic alarm on Seventh Street, false alarm;
• Officers responded to fight involving weapons on Third Street and Sherman, two male arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;
• Officers dealt with snow and ice issues;
• Officers responded to domestic on I-40, not found;
• Officers took theft report on First Street;
• Officers took in found property on Airport Avenue;
• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;
• Officers issued 15 citations and gave out 32 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
