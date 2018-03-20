Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival April 26-29

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — The Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival celebrates 18 years of Birding in the Verde Valley, April 26-29, at Dead Horse Ranch State Park.

Hosted by Friends of the Verde River, the birding festival brings more than 400 birders and 1,000 community members to see hundreds of bird species across the northern Arizona region.

The Verde River’s vast watershed is habitat for one of the largest concentrations of resident and migratory birdlife anywhere in the Southwest.

“Symphony on Wings,” is this year’s festival theme. Keynote speaker Nathan Pieplow will share some of his most remarkable audio from over a decade of recording birds in the field.

Each year, the festival features artwork by an Arizona artist. This year’s winning art, “Sonoran Debate,” was painted by Gary Binder of Scottsdale.

The festival’s goal is to provide a unique recreational experience to anyone interested in the natural world while fostering awareness of the importance of healthy habitat for the enrichment of all life in the Verde Valley.

Whether an experienced birder, a general nature lover, or the curious and adventurous, this outdoor festival offers something for everyone.

Participants can choose from more than 50 field trips led by experienced birders.

On April 28, the festival will welcome families to Dead Horse Ranch State Park with free admission. Participants will enjoy interactive programs and a chance to learn about the importance of birds to people’s lives.

This year Family Nature Festival will include kayak rides on the lagoons at Dead Horse Ranch State Park and much, much more.

More information is available at www.VerdeRiver.org