STEM Night returns to Williams March 28

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School is hosting its second annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Night March 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Over 250 students and family members attended the event last year, where dozens of community members and organizations were set up at tables for hands-on science activities.

“The goal is to get the community to the school and to show kids how math, science and engineering is in their everyday lives,” said teacher and organizer Louise Durant.

Durant said several organizations participated in last year’s event including the Williams Police Department, the U.S. Forest Service, APS, the Arizona Science Center and the Flagstaff Arboretum.

“Everywhere you look it will be math and science,” she said.

Durant said the school is seeking participants to host a table at the event. She said almost every business or organization has science, technology, engineering or math involved with its operations.

“If they have a STEM related organization, they can contact me,” Durant said. “I can help them to find where the link is.”

Durant said the students love the hands-on approach.

“It shows the kids and parents just how every aspect of their life is affected by math and science,” she said.

More information is available from Durant at Williams Elementary-Middle School at (928) 635-4428.