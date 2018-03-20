Obituary: Jerald Dee Robertson

Jerald Dee Robertson, 79, went to be with the lord on March 18, 2018.

Jerald was born March 11, 1939 to Walter and Floye Robertson. Jerald was a very loveable and social person. He never met a stranger, he loved people and people loved him. Jerald loved trucking and started his own company in 1982. He also loved fishing and air shows. At age 13 he moved from Parkdale Arkansas to northern Arizona. On September 13, 1958 he married Carolyn Joyce Davis. They were married 60 wonderful loving years.

Jerald is survived by his wife Carolyn Robertson, his children Pamela and Ernie, Jerry and Christina, Bruce and Pam; grandchildren Donald, Jenny, Stacy, Jerry Jr., Trey, Robert, Anastesia, James, Steven, Matthew and Nathan; great grandchildren Houston, Olivia, Gavin, Dysen, Azaleigh, Easton, Eleanor and Katherine and one brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Floye Robertson, five brothers and three sisters.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Settler's Cemetery in Ash Fork, Arizona. A Celebration of Life and reception will follow at the American Legion Hall in Ash Fork.