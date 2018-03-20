Locomotive arrives for Arizona State Railroad Museum

On March 9, Southwest Industrial Rigging of Phoenix used cranes to off load a locomotive that will be on display in the Arizona State Railroad Museum in Williams.

The locomotive is one of the first 10 NW2s purchased by the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1941. It served in Phoenix and Tucson before being sold to Ideal Cement in Portland, Oregon. It was then moved to the Royal Gorge Railroad in Cañon City, Colorado before being donated to the Arizona State Railroad Museum. According to organization founder Al Richmond, the locomotive has suffered considerable neglect in its later years. The museum plans to cosmetically restore the locomotive to its original livery as Southern Pacific No. 1317. It will be the only one of its kind in the museum. The locomotive currently sits at the Grand Canyon Railway tracks just east of its entrance on Grand Canyon Boulevard. The Grand Canyon Railroad contributed personnel and equipment to off-load the locomotive.